Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($4.60) Per Share

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2023

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBSGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Intelligent Bio Solutions in a research note issued on Monday, June 5th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten expects that the company will earn ($4.60) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Intelligent Bio Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($1.74) per share.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Stock Performance

Intelligent Bio Solutions stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.72. Intelligent Bio Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intelligent Bio Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intelligent Bio Solutions stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBSGet Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 126,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. Intelligent Bio Solutions comprises 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned 8.52% of Intelligent Bio Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions

(Get Rating)

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc, a life sciences company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor, an organic thin-film transistor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also focuses on developing SARS-CoV-2 Biosensor, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.

Featured Stories

