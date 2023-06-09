Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

INTC traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.91. 9,035,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,296,656. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $128.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

