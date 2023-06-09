Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) VP James F. Petelle Sells 4,908 Shares of Stock

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) VP James F. Petelle sold 4,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $155,878.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,151.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Insteel Industries Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $31.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.10. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $42.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.84.
Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.98%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insteel Industries
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insteel Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Insteel Industries
Insteel Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing and marketing steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its offers PC strand, welded wire reinforcement. and engineering services. The company was founded by Howard Osler Woltz, Jr. in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, NC.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Insteel Industries (IIIN)
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
- Will NIO Partake In China’s Economic Awakening?
Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.