Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) VP James F. Petelle Sells 4,908 Shares of Stock

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) VP James F. Petelle sold 4,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $155,878.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,151.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Insteel Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $31.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.10. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $42.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.84.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insteel Industries

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insteel Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing and marketing steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its offers PC strand, welded wire reinforcement. and engineering services. The company was founded by Howard Osler Woltz, Jr. in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, NC.

