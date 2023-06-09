Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Trading Down 5.3% After Insider Selling

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.3% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $298.22 and last traded at $298.28. 180,251 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 337,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $314.83.

Specifically, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.69, for a total value of $161,710.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,127.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.12, for a total value of $483,767.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,404.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.69, for a total value of $161,710.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,127.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,368 shares of company stock valued at $4,598,339 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $321.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $335.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.89.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.90.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSP. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

