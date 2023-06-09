Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.41 and last traded at $22.41. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.38.

Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.17% of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

