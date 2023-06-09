Insider Selling: Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Insider Sells £18,409.20 in Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Rating) insider David Stirling sold 5,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 345 ($4.29), for a total value of £18,409.20 ($22,885.63).

Zotefoams Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of LON ZTF opened at GBX 361 ($4.49) on Friday. Zotefoams plc has a 52-week low of GBX 233 ($2.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 414 ($5.15). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 379.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 358.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £175.52 million, a PE ratio of 1,805.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.06.

Zotefoams Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 4.62 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.18. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. Zotefoams’s payout ratio is currently 3,500.00%.

Zotefoams Company Profile

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

