Insider Selling: Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) COO Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $596,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,752.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of WBS opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average of $44.33. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $56.46.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.96 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 28.33%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Webster Financial by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Webster Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 19.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on WBS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.42.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

