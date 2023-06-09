Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CRO Sells 2,386 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $44,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 311,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,841,332.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Sunrun Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.21. 5,185,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,154,465. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.91. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.43 and a beta of 2.32.
Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.08). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $589.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.81.
Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.
