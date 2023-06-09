Insider Selling: Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) CAO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) CAO Jeff Baker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $290,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,544.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeff Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of Rivian Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $452,730.60.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $14.53 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $40.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.60.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.97 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 292.63%. Rivian Automotive’s revenue was up 595.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.43) EPS. Research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,561,674 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,532,346,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384,763 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,236,702 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,192,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,483,566 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,126,728 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $528,282,000 after buying an additional 8,427,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 20,951.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,359,628 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $117,208,000 after buying an additional 6,329,418 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on RIVN. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

