Insider Selling: Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) CAO Sells 13,543 Shares of Stock

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 13,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $233,616.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,717.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Resideo Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE REZI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.42. 491,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,756. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.37. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Resideo Technologies

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REZI shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 539.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 179.3% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 2,371.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 72.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

(Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc operates as a manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and components that provide critical comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions. It operates through the Products and Solutions and ADI Global Distribution segments. The Products and Solutions segment includes temperature and humidity control, energy products and solutions, water and air solutions, smoke and carbon monoxide detection home safety products, security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, other home-related lifestyle convenience solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

Featured Stories

