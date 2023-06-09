Insider Selling: PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Insider Sells $280,000.00 in Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PTC opened at $137.43 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.97 and a 1 year high of $141.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.15.

PTC has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PTC by 17.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in PTC by 73.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 54.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,387,000 after buying an additional 80,353 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 1.7% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 61,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of PTC by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 190,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,462,000 after buying an additional 16,582 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

