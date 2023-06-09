Insider Selling: Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $1,662,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,061,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

On Friday, June 2nd, Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total transaction of $1,578,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Thomas Carter sold 3,125 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $506,000.00.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXST traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.35. 62,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,120. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.48. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $217.76.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.84. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,309,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,179,000 after buying an additional 112,910 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter worth $1,000,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.40.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.