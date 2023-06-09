Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 3,517 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.24, for a total value of $728,863.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,422,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,257,756.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of MORN traded down $1.49 on Friday, reaching $204.65. The stock had a trading volume of 27,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 528.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.20 and a 200 day moving average of $214.80. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.28 and a twelve month high of $261.16.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morningstar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Morningstar by 685.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,219,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,061,000 after buying an additional 1,063,888 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,610,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,622,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Morningstar by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,331,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,883,000 after buying an additional 218,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Morningstar Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Morningstar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.