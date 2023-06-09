Insider Selling: Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) CFO Sells $26,915.24 in Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 1,474 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $26,915.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 268,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,904,289.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lemonade Price Performance

Shares of LMND stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45. Lemonade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.19. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 93.89% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. Lemonade’s quarterly revenue was up 114.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 734,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 526,388 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 12.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,168,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,059 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter valued at about $11,925,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 365,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 205,520 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Lemonade by 451.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 225,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 184,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMND shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.06.

Lemonade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.