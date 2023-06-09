Insider Selling: EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CFO Sells $51,631.74 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 4,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $51,631.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,169,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,774,354. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Christopher Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Marc Christopher Thompson sold 1,283 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $13,356.03.

EverCommerce Price Performance

Shares of EverCommerce stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.71.

Institutional Trading of EverCommerce

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $161.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.72 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $512,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $469,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in EverCommerce by 7.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 129,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in EverCommerce by 55.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVCM. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of EverCommerce from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EverCommerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.31.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

