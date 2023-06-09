Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CRO Sells $652,345.66 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $652,345.66. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 193,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,440,342.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sean Michael Walters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Sean Michael Walters sold 1,111 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $122,532.19.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $96.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.62 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.75. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $120.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.29 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Datadog from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in Datadog by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,748 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,877,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Datadog by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,902,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,508 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth $95,013,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth $93,564,000. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

