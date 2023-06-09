Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Sells $46,642.50 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) Director Katrin Suder sold 691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $46,642.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Katrin Suder also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Thursday, June 1st, Katrin Suder sold 2,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $175,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Katrin Suder sold 9,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $572,850.00.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Cloudflare stock opened at $63.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $290.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.96 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,036.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NET shares. UBS Group started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim upgraded Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.