Insider Selling: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) CEO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $397,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,247,018.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Leagh Erin Turner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 6th, Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $408,660.00.

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

CDAY traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.43. 1,247,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,962. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.23 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.33 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Trading of Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.77 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 284,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,921,000 after purchasing an additional 60,215 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.79.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

See Also

