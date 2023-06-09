Insider Selling: Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CEO Sells 2,275 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $45,022.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,101.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BXMT traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $19.62. 1,552,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,700,888. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.61. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.33.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.64%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Mortgage Trust

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,544,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,800,000 after buying an additional 162,232 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,774,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,695,000 after acquiring an additional 261,910 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,723,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,468,000 after acquiring an additional 545,134 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,277,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,498,000 after purchasing an additional 656,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,280,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,708,000 after purchasing an additional 83,772 shares during the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

