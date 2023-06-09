Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider Sells 3,151 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Marraccini sold 3,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $236,135.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,909.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Marraccini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 12th, Jeffrey Marraccini sold 41 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $2,763.40.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

ALTR opened at $74.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -101.63, a P/E/G ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.49. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.17 and a 12-month high of $76.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $166.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALTR. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth about $425,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter worth $2,733,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 140,201 shares of the software’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 10,871,000 shares of the software’s stock valued at $494,304,000 after buying an additional 566,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,298 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the period. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Featured Articles

