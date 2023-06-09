Insider Buying: Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP) Chairman Acquires $15,132.60 in Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Rating) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 14,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $15,132.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 3,077,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,736.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Star Equity Price Performance

Shares of STRRP stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $47.89.

Get Star Equity alerts:

Star Equity Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.99%.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.