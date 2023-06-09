Insider Buying: Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Director Buys 400 Shares of Stock

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) Director Christopher William Patterson purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $12,836.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 114,715 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,204.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MOD traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,498. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $33.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average is $22.41.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $618.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.70 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MOD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 1.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 3.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Articles

