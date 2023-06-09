Insider Buying: MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Major Shareholder Buys 12,874 Shares of Stock

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $41,068.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,294,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,510,370.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 358,678 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,129,835.70.

On Thursday, May 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 179 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $572.80.

On Monday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,046 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $38,547.20.

On Thursday, May 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,574 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $46,491.06.

On Friday, May 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,893 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $21,919.74.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMU remained flat at $3.21 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,345. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $3.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMU. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 459,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 24,080 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after buying an additional 531,223 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 715,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 17,006 shares in the last quarter. 30.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

