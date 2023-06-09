Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,495 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $14,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter valued at $502,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 34,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 196,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth $756,000.

Shares of PJUN stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $31.11. 243,645 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.45. The stock has a market cap of $367.72 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

