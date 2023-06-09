Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACU) Shares Bought by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC grew its holdings in Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACU – Get Rating) by 87.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Innovative International Acquisition were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Innovative International Acquisition by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 172,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter.

Innovative International Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ IOACU remained flat at $11.22 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.56. Innovative International Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $11.22.

Innovative International Acquisition Profile

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more businesses in consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

