Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Trading Down 4.5%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) was down 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.46 and last traded at $23.46. Approximately 35,178 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 392,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.57.

INBX has been the topic of several research reports. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Inhibrx from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 7.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.85.

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 1,961.44% and a negative net margin of 12,725.62%. Analysts expect that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Inhibrx by 2.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Inhibrx by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

