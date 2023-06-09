Indivior’s (INDV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Indivior (LON:INDV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 2,330 ($28.97) price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($29.21) price target on shares of Indivior in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of Indivior stock opened at GBX 1,701 ($21.15) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 387.50, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,490.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,646.03. Indivior has a twelve month low of GBX 1,330 ($16.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,020 ($25.11). The firm has a market cap of £2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,075.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.57 and a beta of -0.06.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

