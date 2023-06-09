In Depth Partners LLC Sells 397 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

In Depth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International comprises about 0.9% of In Depth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. In Depth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,543,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,757,793,000 after buying an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,303,358,000 after acquiring an additional 42,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $717,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $501,141,000 after buying an additional 130,768 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $459,517,000 after buying an additional 8,610 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,469.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total value of $1,901,753.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total value of $1,901,753.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $628,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,561. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTD stock traded down $11.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,283.95. 106,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,577. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,441.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,469.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.87 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Further Reading

