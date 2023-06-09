Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS) Shares Up 0.3%

Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.29 and last traded at $17.27. 668 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 11,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.23.

Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.34.

Get Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 161,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 29,805 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $493,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF by 147,350.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 472,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after buying an additional 49,529 shares in the last quarter.

Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF Company Profile

The Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (OWNS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to generate current income from an actively managed portfolio of investment grade, fixed income securities backed by mortgage loans made to low- and moderate-income borrowers and minorities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.