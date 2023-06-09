IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) CFO Tracy Mclauchlin Sells 5,000 Shares

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,990 shares in the company, valued at $3,492,188.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tracy Mclauchlin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IES alerts:

On Wednesday, May 17th, Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of IES stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $250,950.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Tracy Mclauchlin sold 10,000 shares of IES stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $478,200.00.

IES Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IESC opened at $52.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.30. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of IES

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IES in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IESC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of IES by 6.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 999,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,056,000 after acquiring an additional 61,457 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IES by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 49,113 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in IES by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 45,534 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in IES by 383.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 29,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in IES in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of electrical and technology systems and the provision of infrastructure products and services to end markets including data centers, residential housing, and commercial and industrial facilities. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial, and Infrastructure Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.