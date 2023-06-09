ICON (ICX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.52 Million

ICON (ICX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. In the last week, ICON has traded down 10% against the dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $207.85 million and $4.52 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000820 BTC on major exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 959,146,031 coins and its circulating supply is 959,145,981 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 959,137,298.2595123 with 959,137,221.0098326 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.21667768 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $3,904,442.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

