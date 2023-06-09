ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) Trading Down 0.1%

ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.38 and last traded at $16.38. Approximately 51 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ICC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.81. The firm has a market cap of $50.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 0.31.

ICC ( NASDAQ:ICCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. ICC had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $19.62 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ICC stock. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its stake in ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,243 shares during the period. ICC accounts for 2.9% of Stilwell Value LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned about 7.83% of ICC worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

ICC Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the food and beverage industry. It operates as an insurance carrier primarily underwriting commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, worker’s compensation, and umbrella liability coverage for the food and beverage. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Rock Island, IL.

