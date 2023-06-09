Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock Holdings Cut by BloombergSen Inc.

BloombergSen Inc. trimmed its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40,203 shares during the period. Humana comprises 4.8% of BloombergSen Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. BloombergSen Inc. owned about 0.11% of Humana worth $72,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 1,257.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.72.

Humana Stock Performance

Humana stock traded up $6.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $516.14. 378,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $515.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $508.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $418.70 and a 1 year high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.38%.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

