Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Holdings Raised by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 61,446 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,054,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,994,000 after purchasing an additional 181,237 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 510,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 21,095 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 344,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 91,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,417.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CIO Drew Gordon acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 116,958 shares in the company, valued at $697,069.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Arthur X. Suazo bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 87,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,417.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $232,523. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 2.1 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.46.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.13. 973,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,342,595. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $18.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

Read More

