HSBC Increases Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $280.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at HSBC from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STZ. UBS Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.45.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:STZ opened at $244.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $230.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $261.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of -479.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading

