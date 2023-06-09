Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Chairman Irwin Gold Sells 10,000 Shares

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total value of $912,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Irwin Gold also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

On Friday, June 2nd, Irwin Gold sold 5,389 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $485,495.01.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

HLI stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.26. 312,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,987. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.18 and a 52-week high of $102.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $444.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 56.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 113,571.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,157,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,507,000 after buying an additional 5,152,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,046,000 after purchasing an additional 85,020 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,023,000 after purchasing an additional 437,656 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,589,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,090,000 after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,405,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,009,000 after buying an additional 69,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.