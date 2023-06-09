Holmen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HLMNY) Rating Lowered to Hold at DNB Markets

Holmen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HLMNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of HLMNY opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. Holmen AB has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $27.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.84.

Holmen AB (publ) produces and sells paperboards, papers, wood products, and renewable energy in Sweden, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Forest segment offers logs, pulpwood, and biofuel to sawmills, pulp mills, and paperboard and paper mills; and manages forests, which cover approximately one million hectares.

