Holmen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HLMNY) Rating Lowered to Hold at DNB Markets

Holmen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HLMNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Holmen AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of HLMNY opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. Holmen AB has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $27.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.84.
Holmen AB (publ) Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Holmen AB (publ) (HLMNY)
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for Holmen AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holmen AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.