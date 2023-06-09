HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) rose 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.18. Approximately 744,103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,231,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get HIVE Blockchain Technologies alerts:

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Institutional Trading of HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 132.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 174.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 34.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 154.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 12.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.