HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) rose 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.18. Approximately 744,103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,231,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HIVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.
Institutional Trading of HIVE Blockchain Technologies
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.
