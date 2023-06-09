Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Sets New 1-Year High at $53.76

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.76 and last traded at $53.74, with a volume of 451991 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Hillenbrand Dividend Announcement

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.20 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Helen W. Cornell acquired 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.65 per share, with a total value of $252,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Ulrich Bartel sold 6,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $322,801.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,672 shares in the company, valued at $761,659.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Helen W. Cornell acquired 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.65 per share, with a total value of $252,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillenbrand

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 5,408.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,484,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,983 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at $30,223,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,544,000 after buying an additional 438,427 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter valued at $17,115,000. Finally, Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter valued at $16,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

(Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.