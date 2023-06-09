Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 701,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 105,775 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $11,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,316,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,769,000 after buying an additional 25,551 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,464,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,046,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,202,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.49.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.62.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

