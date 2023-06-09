Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.39

Shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.39 and traded as high as C$14.40. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at C$14.31, with a volume of 37,690 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on HRX shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Héroux-Devtek from a “top pick” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

The company has a market cap of C$486.00 million, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.51.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.

