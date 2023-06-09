Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.485 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

Helmerich & Payne has decreased its dividend by an average of 29.4% per year over the last three years. Helmerich & Payne has a dividend payout ratio of 23.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to earn $4.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

HP opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average is $41.31. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $54.45.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $769.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.49 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 11.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HP shares. Morgan Stanley cut Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

