Headinvest LLC Takes $226,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $794.21.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $807.37. The company had a trading volume of 876,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,992. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $921.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $670.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $612.74. The company has a market cap of $336.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

