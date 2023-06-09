Headinvest LLC Sells 857 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Headinvest LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,906 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,690,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,846,481,000 after purchasing an additional 590,699 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 29.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $975,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,690,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $690,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.98. 7,562,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,440,047. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.95 and a 12-month high of $103.03. The firm has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.27.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

