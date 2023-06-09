Headinvest LLC Sells 442 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Headinvest LLC reduced its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 83.7% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 36.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 45.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 133.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Trading Down 0.8 %

Northwest Natural stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.61. The stock had a trading volume of 49,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,125. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.48. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52 week low of $41.83 and a 52 week high of $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.59.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $462.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.46 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Insider Activity at Northwest Natural

In related news, VP David A. Weber sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $40,829.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,254.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group lowered Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Northwest Natural from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

