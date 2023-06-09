Headinvest LLC Purchases 2,733 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX)

Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $663,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.45. The company had a trading volume of 11,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,110. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.74. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $26.52.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (IBDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2032 and December 15, 2032. IBDX was launched on Jun 28, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

