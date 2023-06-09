Headinvest LLC Purchases 212 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Headinvest LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $264.04. 465,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,091. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $266.33.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

