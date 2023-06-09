Headinvest LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,172 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,489,329 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $102,342,000 after buying an additional 170,361 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 40,143 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.18. 4,047,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,428,480. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The stock has a market cap of $167.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

