Headinvest LLC Has $643,000 Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Headinvest LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 55.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after buying an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 4.4% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 264,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,512,000 after buying an additional 11,256 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.60.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $154.52. The company had a trading volume of 146,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.95 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.12 and a 200-day moving average of $169.60.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,957.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

