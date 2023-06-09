Headinvest LLC Has $231,000 Position in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHC)

Headinvest LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHC – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 181,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 165,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 83,510 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $23.60. The company had a trading volume of 133,172 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.54.

About iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF

The iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.